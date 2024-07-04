The 20-year-old saw his first season in English football hampered by injury, but dazzled in stretches with impressive performances against Manchester City, Everton and Burnley, the latter of whom he picked up his first Premier League assists against.

Now, 11 months on from his transfer to Palace from Flamengo, França has discussed his first year in English football – including his reaction to the Palace fans’ song for him (‘When the samba rhythm starts to play…!’).

Speaking to Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte, França smiled: “They associate samba with Brazilians. They really like samba. When I got there, there was a samba parade during my presentation. It was really cool.

“In every game, when they [the fans] start "nanana", I already know it's my song and it gives me an extra boost. I think it's really cool and important when the fans create new songs. I really liked it and felt embraced by the fans' affection.

“One of mine and my family's big dreams was to play in England. I've already been able to provide assists, I've been the star of a match, and I want to score my first goal in the Premier League.

“These are small dreams that I'm going to make come true and there are also big dreams that I'll think about later on. Let's take it step by step.”