“A bit of both,” said Gallagher when asked if City’s stellar lineup provoked caution or excitement. “These are the games you want to play in, and you want the best opposition to see where you’re at.

“It’s a top level, so hopefully we can work our hardest to see how we can do.

“It’s going to be a very tough game. Obviously they are one of the best teams in the world, so we’re going to give it our best shot. I’m really excited for the game: it’s obviously going to be a good test, and hopefully we can get a good result.”

Gallagher says Palace’s league position does not reflect their positive performances so far this season.

“I feel like we’ve been unlucky with some of the results,” he said. “We should have more points than we have. It’s positive that we’re performing well.

“It’s important to get points on the board, so hopefully we can start to do that.”