Wearing the captain's armband, Guéhi lifted the FA Cup alongside Joel Ward on the greatest day in Palace history on the 17th May, 2025, a moment that cemented his legacy and a place in club folklore.

Over the last four-and-a-half years, Guéhi has built a reputation as one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League, while also becoming an England international and representing his international team at major tournaments. It's been quite the journey.

Take a look back through Marc's journey with some of the best photos from his time at Palace below...

Guéhi made his Crystal Palace debut back in 2021, returning to Stamford Bridge against his former side Chelsea.