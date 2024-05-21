Ebere Eze added a brace of his own, with the Eagles breaking their record goals tally for a top-flight campaign. After the match, the players and staff took to the field to thank the fans, and to bid goodbye to some familiar faces.

Jairo Riedewald and James Tomkins said their farewells to Selhurst Park after making 96 and 136 appearances respectively, while Oliver Glasner and Steve Parish addressed the fans.

