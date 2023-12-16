But at 2-0 down, with 75 minutes on the clock, at the home of the reigning Premier League champions, it was a point few Crystal Palace fans are likely to ever forget.

Having sustained the loss of two goals, their captain Joel Ward to injury and the majority of territory and possession for long stretches of the game, it was a result which admittedly rarely seemed likely at Etihad Stadium.

But as manager Roy Hodgson pointed out after the game, the draw for his injury-hit team was not just testament to their resilience, but also a marker of their spirit and determination as well.

Michael Olise’s 95th-minute penalty capped it and sent the Palace supporters wild at Etihad Stadium – and, thanks to club photographer Sebastian Frej, you can enjoy some of the best celebrations in front of the away end below!