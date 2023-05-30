After the full-time whistle blew on Sunday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, Palace's players withdrew to their dressing room for one final post-match debrief, before returning to the pitch to form a guard of honour for departing club stalwarts James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic.

Gifts were shared, speeches made, and a great deal of gratitude shown, before players, staff and families alike set off on a lap around the Selhurst pitch to share in all of the applause.

You can see the best of the images from the events in our gallery below.