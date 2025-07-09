Today (9th July) marked the first official day of the 2025/26 season for Crystal Palace's players, as a large number of players – most of whom did not feature in the June international break – returned for pre-season training.

As is tradition, the day saw the players arriving in groups to undergo a range of important tests, which set the benchmarks of players’ fitness at this moment in time, and which can often be used to inform the basis for assessments made later in the season.

Among their number was new Palace goalkeeper Walter Benítez, the Argentina international arriving at Copers Cope and meeting many of his new teammates for the first time.

It's a day of hard work and endeavour – but also, as our first training gallery of 25/26 reveals, one of introductions, reunions, laughter and joy as well.

Check out the best photos below – and welcome to 2025/26!