The Eagles' productive pre-season training camp in the Austrian Alps drew to a close in front of a crowd in good voice, with Liverpool in the FA Community Shield up next at Wembley.

The first game ended 3-1 to Palace as a well-taken Jean-Philippe Mateta brace was added to by Ebere Eze in the second-half, before Augsburg netted a consolation goal with the last kick of the game.

In the latter, chances were more scarce, with a youthful Palace side eventually slipping to a late 1-0 defeat – but not without showing plenty of fight, and creating a flurry of late opportunities themselves.

Check out the best images from both games in the gallery below.