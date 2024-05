Michael Olise's stunning curling opener was swiftly followed by a Jean-Philippe Mateta tap-in - following good work from Olise and Nathaniel Clyne - to put the Eagles into the driving seat in the West Midlands at half-time.

Wolves hit back midway through the second-half as Matheus Cunha swept home, but Ebere Eze was quick to reply for Palace, rounding the 'keeper to restore the Eagles' two-goal advantage.

Check out the best photos as they come in below!