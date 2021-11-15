Gallagher was drafted into Southgate’s squad over the weekend for a World Cup qualifier against San Marino tonight (Monday, 15th) having been with the Under-21s earlier in the week.

The on-loan No.23 has represented his country at all ages from Under-17 to U21 and has spent the last two days training with the senior team.

Speaking ahead of the San Marino clash, Southgate was asked to discuss Gallagher and explain his reasons for selecting him.

“I’ve been very impressed with him,” the England manager said. “We’ve tracked Conor for quite a long time: his loan spells at Charlton, at Swansea, which obviously we knew the staff there very well, West Brom and now at Crystal Palace.

“At each loan he’s done extremely well. He started the season very well with Palace and we talked about him when we named the original squad as somebody we were keen to keep an eye on.”

Gallagher has scored four goals and bagged two assists for Palace this season, earning the Player of the Month award twice in three months.