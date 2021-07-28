He becomes the fourth signing under Patrick Vieira, following Michael Olise, Remi Matthews and Marc Guéhi.

Here’s the lowdown on our latest addition…

Career history

Andersen began his career in his native Denmark, playing for several youth sides including F.C. Midtjylland. As he neared a break-through into first-team football, Dutch outfit Twente secured his services and he played for their reserve team (Jong Twente) for 18 months.

The centre-back’s senior debut came in March 2015, a match which sparked the next step in Andersen’s career: securing a contract extension and being named Under-19 Talent of the Year by the Danish Football Association.

Having played more regularly for Twente, Andersen then earned a switch to Serie A club Sampdoria and became a regular in the starting XI. He credits this spell in particular with honing his defensive craft.