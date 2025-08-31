The Eagles produced an outstanding performance on the road at Villa Park, with goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Marc Guéhi and Ismaïla Sarr sealing a superb win.

This all came only 72 hours after Palace secured progression in the UEFA Conference League, with the win at Villa topping off a fine month to kickstart the new season.

And Glasner was first to credit his group for coming through two challenging games on the road, in fine style.

"It was a great night," he told Palace TV. "A great game and a great performance. So all the credit to the players and how they dealt with this situation, a sixth game within three weeks straight away at the beginning of the season.

"To then show such a performance makes me proud, so it's a really big credit to everyone.

"The game was how we expected, we were against a good team. "I think they started well, then we got it under control, got a very nice penalty, with some good build-up play.