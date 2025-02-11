Glasner, who fielded a strong team, was rewarded with a controlled performance, with two goals either side of half-time enough to see off Doncaster.
Daniel Muñoz tapped home on the half hour mark to get Palace in front. Then Justin Devenny, handed a first start of 2025, produced a superb finish not long after the break to complete the scoring.
And Glasner could also enjoy the added bonus of returns to the pitch for Adam Wharton and Matheus França, after injury lay-offs, as well as an Eagles debut for new signing Ben Chilwell.
Glasner told PalaceTV: "It is absolutely job done. The first 60 minutes I think we controlled the game. We scored two nice goals and missed one or two big chances to decide the game.
"The last 20 minutes were maybe too wild, giving them too many finishes, but overall there were many positive aspects.
"Adam Wharton coming back was one. He was originally going to play 45 minutes, but he did so well and did great that's why he played 60 minutes.
"A debut for Ben Chilwell as well, 45 minutes for him was very important. Romain Esse got a longer time and I'm especially pleased for Matheus França who has been out for nine or ten months, getting some minutes back with the team.
"It was a really good evening for all of us."