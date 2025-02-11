On a tightly contested match – settled by two moments of quality from Palace, the first a clever set-piece routine converted by Daniel Muñoz, the latter a brilliantly-taken effort from Justin Devenny – Glasner explained: “I think they [Doncaster] did well tactically, they man-marked our 10s, Justin and Daichi [Kamada], with their sixes, so they always had a six against five in their back.

“That means we had a good build-up from the back, because there we had a five against four, six against four with the goalkeeper, and we didn't have a lot of troubles coming into the final third.

“But there, the last pass was not good enough, and especially our wing-backs were too deep so that we didn't run in behind. We scored a great set-play goal. Big credit to my staff for preparing this and also for the execution from the players.

“In the second-half, they changed the system, they went man-to-man, and we struggled a little bit more in the build-up, because we had more pressure there, but on the other side we could create better chances, because they played man-to-man in defence as well. We missed it in the first 15 minutes with, I think, three clear chances, and we just scored one.

“And then at the end with their long balls, with some set-plays, with crosses, they did really well. And then it's OK, defended like we did, and so everything went how we expected it to.”

On 21-year-old Devenny, for whom it was a first FA Cup goal, Glasner smiled: “That’s why he started the game. We have a lot of confidence in him because he's doing well in training. He didn't have so many minutes in the last weeks, that's why he [said he] maybe felt a little bit rusty, but the longer the game went, he did really well.

“He always finds good positions in the pocket, and also we then say, ‘OK, not always coming to the ball, sometimes running behind’. He did great in the second goal and also a nice pass from Will Hughes. It was a much more difficult finish than the first one [he had], because it was with his right leg, it was a chip over the goalkeeper, whereas the first one was maybe an empty net.

“But also a good reaction from him, that you can miss a chance, everybody's a human being and it's football, and then stay positive, keep going, and then you get the reward. He got the reward, we got the reward, and now we went into the next round.”