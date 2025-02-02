The manager told Palace TV: “I’m absolutely delighted. All the credit to the players – a big performance today.

“The game was how we expected it. And also, to be honest, we had some minutes at the beginning, some minutes at the start of the second-half where we had to survive. Especially after half-time, we needed Dean Henderson and two big saves.

“But overall we defended so well today as a group and didn't give them too many set-plays. They were really good. We knew that we would get our chances, we would get our situations.

“We already had them in the first-half, but we didn't take them. At half-time, we showed them the situations, and said: ‘guys, stay patient, this will be [possible] again’. And so it happened that the players stayed patient, always kept believing that we will get chances, that we will get opportunities to score.

“And then the opener was the set-play, and then again we defended well and were waiting for this transition, and then it was an amazing transition. Starting with Adam Wharton, it was a one-touch pass to Ismaïla Sarr, and then really accelerating the pace of our attack.

“Daniel Muñoz, I think, made an 80-yard run again in the 85th minute, and JP [Mateta] was there where he has to be, and decides the game for us.

“A big win, big performance – I'm really pleased.”

For the third time in a row on the road, Palace went into the half-time break at 0-0 – but emerged 2-0 winners after a dominant second-half display.

“We showed them [the players], because what they [Manchester United] usually don't do is what they did in their build-up in the first-half: that Bruno Fernandes dropped to a back four, and it was just a small adjustment,” Glasner explained.

“We know what we want to do, and we just told them what's important in this situation. And then we encouraged them, we showed them the two chances we had, with the transition where JP was one-on-one against [Andre] Onana, we said, ‘these will happen again’, because we know if we do it at that level we did today, then we will get these situations.

“The same in the build-up: [we said to] always try to find the opposite No. 10. Against the way the play, against their system, that's crucial. The more often you find this player, the more chances you can create. It was in the 85th minute where we found Ismaïla, and then everything happened how we wanted.

“But for this, the players have to invest so much, and this is what I'm really pleased most, that they are doing it, and always do it, and always do it. We all got the reward today – it was a big win.”