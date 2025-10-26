Ebere Eze’s acrobatic first-half finish proved the difference against his former club, on a day where Palace gave as good as they got against the early Premier League leaders.

Glasner told Palace TV: “I think we made two mistakes in this situation here: a silly foul, and then sleeping on the second ball. We benefitted a few times last year, and let’s say at Palace, for many years: whenever Eberechi gets a free shot inside the box, very often it's a goal.

“Today, we suffered from this situation, but in this situation it was clearly our mistake. But again, when you play a team like Arsenal, who are in fantastic shape at the moment, here at the Emirates, you can't allow this, because most parts of the game I really liked what I saw.

“The performance was good. The first-half was very, very good. For 15-20 minutes we were struggling, but at the end I really loved the effort towards getting an equaliser. Overall, the performance was good in many parts of the game.

“But we have to accept at the moment that maybe Arsenal were one level higher in a few situations. The players were very disappointed in the dressing room, and I spoke to them. Just before we arrived [in February 2024], Palace lost 5-0 here, and now, it was a very tight game and we could have got the equaliser at the end.

“We are disappointed – I love this. This is the development, this is the progress, this is the ambition we all have. I think that's why we are where we are now.”