Glasner confirmed in the broadcast section of his press conference that Michael Olise is nearing his return to the starting XI, and expanded on his possible role in the side.

“I don't know if Michael and Ebs [Eze] start together, but it's an option and it's good always to have all our players back,” he confirmed.

“We have to be patient and not put too much pressure on Michael, because he was out for eight or nine weeks and I don't expect him to be playing 95 minutes. But it's good to have him back and we all know his qualities.

“It's also important that he's part of the team. It's a lot of defensive work to do, especially against Liverpool, but he showed us during the week that he's willing to work for the team and he has qualities that can help us score goals.

“I don't say you have to play here and you have to play there – you find the space where you can show your qualities and your strengths. It means when he's the winger very far outside, we need other players who will be in the box to score a goal, because from the corner it's difficult to score.

“But Michael also shows that he can play more inside. He's able to win the dribbling going inside, he shows that he can be in the box when we attack from the opposite side. So yes, he has a natural feeling where he can be dangerous for the opposite team, and this we want to use for us.

“But again, it's not that he can do whatever he wants. He's part of the structure of the team, and he shows every day in training that he's part of the structure.”