The Colombia international joined the Eagles from Genk in January and has made an impressive start to life in red and blue, recording his first assist against Luton Town last month and catching the eye with his energetic displays on the right side of defence.
Now, Muñoz faces another tough test as Palace face Premier League title challengers Liverpool at Anfield, but manager Glasner said in his pre-match press conference: “Daniel has an outstanding training mentality. Every training session he's the guy who's running most, who's sprinting most.
“Although he had the games with Colombia in the international break, every game 100 minutes, [he plays] every game [with] the most intensity. It's the wish of all managers to have such players, and then he gets the reward [starting every game].
“I don't give him a gift. He deserves it and he performs and [gets] up and down. But again, we have to support him in defending the excellent players you have in the Premier League.
“It's also the first time he plays in the Premier League, and now you face [Jack] Grealish, and this week I expect he will face [Luis] Diaz or [Andy] Robertson from the left side, so there are also big challenges for him. But with this mentality I'm not surprised that he's a starter.”