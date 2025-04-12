Palace started well at the home of the champions with goals from Ebere Eze and Chris Richards inside the first 21 minutes giving them a two-goal lead.

But the game turned on some key moments. Firstly another strike from Eze was narrowly ruled out for offside, before Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick flew in off the post to get the hosts back in the game.

But for Glasner, the inability to stop City creating clear-cut chances was crucial.

"Our defending was not good enough today," he said. "We made too many mistakes and gave a team like City so many chances.

"But I think we will learn from this game and we have to learn. The last time we conceded five was against Arsenal and the players did really well learning from that.

"We will analyse it, we will show them, we will train on it, and hopefully we will do it better the next time."

Glasner was asked whether the absence of captain Marc Guéhi created problems for his defence. But he didn't put the performance down to the absence of one player.

"It was more [than Guéhi's absence]," he added. "Chris [Richards] didn't train for 10 days, Maxence [Lacroix] didn't train the whole week, so everybody was not at his normal top level.

"It was unusual for us to not put pressure on the ball. It was a clear pattern, we always protected the depths first.

"Twice we were surprised and then we got punished and it's difficult to come back. The start was great, how we played. In our first goal, we moved the ball from left to right, always knowing we had a two v one, on the opposite side.

"But the longer the game lasted, the less we could do it and that's why we lost the game."