Little under three days since defeating HSK Zrinjski Mostar in the UEFA Conference League, the Eagles deservedly took the lead early on through Maxence Lacroix’s header – and generally dominated the opening 30 minutes against an in-form United team.

But a disputed straight red card for Lacroix for a professional foul – an incident which also saw the hosts awarded a penalty – paved the way for United to complete a turnaround in the second-half.

“It still feels that more was possible today,” Glasner said after the game. “We had a great first 30 minutes.

"I think at the end, in the first-half, we became a little bit too passive. We had a few set-pieces on the other side and we had the lead at Old Trafford. There would always be periods where they made pressure.

"Then, the red card changed the game completely. I think it's a very harsh decision – a penalty and a red card – because the foul started outside the box and usually the foul is to be given when it starts. On the other side, Matheus Cunha was very smart to wait until he was inside the box, and then the referee decided.

“Then, one player less, having a game three days before in the Conference League and the crowd is back and they are on a good run…the second goal just happened too quickly.

“At the end, we could have defended it better because we were in a better position when the cross starts. But then Sesko goes into the ball and we are waiting for the ball.

“The players tried everything until the end. I think we were four or five times in very good positions, but the final pass wasn't accurate enough for the finish.

“But the performance was absolutely okay for many parts of the game.”

Lacroix is now set to be suspended for Palace’s next Premier League game, and Glasner noted: “The next game we play Tottenham and it sounds like he will be suspended. We always have to make changes.

“I usually don't like this because that's the foundation. I think it's important for us to get consistency back. We always play a great first-half, great 60 minutes, but not consistently over the full game.”