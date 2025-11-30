The visitors overcame a half-time deficit with two goals not long after the break, following Jean-Philippe Mateta's first-half penalty which had given the Eagles the lead.

But two goals from free-kicks turned the game around and Palace were unable to salvage a point from a tight contest.

"It was a very good performance from the team in the first-half," the manager reflected. "We deserved the lead [at half-time].

"I'm disappointed in conceding two goals from set-plays. The last three goals we conceded were from set-plays, from free-kicks.

"It feels still unnecessary [to lose the game], but we have to accept it. It's tough, but it is the situation at the moment.

"Had we kept a clean sheet we would have won. I can't remember them creating one big chance from open play, but set-plays decided the game.

"That's why they won at the end, and that makes it really tough for all of us.

"But, we're still in a good position. Now it's about keeping our heads up, sticking together and preparing for the next game on Wednesday.

"The players are giving everything they can. Today, during the stoppage time, you could see the legs were a little bit fatigued, the energy levels were not the highest.

"We still had great support from the stands. In a few games we've turned it around [from losing positions] today it didn't work. But I can promise that we will work hard, all together, to get the win at Burnley."