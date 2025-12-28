Palace dominated much of the proceedings against Tottenham in the Eagles' final fixture of 2025. But finishing deserted them, despite big chances falling to Jean-Philippe Mateta, Justin Devenny and Maxence Lacroix.

And it was Spurs who claimed the only goal of the game, Archie Gray heading in from close-range after Palace failed to clear a corner.

The manager identified defending such situations as an area to improve on, but also sympathised with his players after such a narrow defeat.

"It's a performance of both teams where I think you shouldn't lose the game," Glasner told his post-match press conference. "We created enough to score goals, but we missed all our chances of getting punished by a corner, by a set-play.

"It showed exactly what we have to improve.

"We could see today, and some of you are watching Crystal Palace longer than me, but I can't remember a Palace side dominate the Tottenham side like we did today.

"That makes it frustrating for all our players, because they are feeling the same. I don't blame anybody for missing the chances, but we have to accept right now that we have a little bit of a lack of finishing quality in the team.

"But I could see, the way we play, with the structure and the chances we create, the [attacking] patterns worked. It's now really about supporting the players to get this confidence back, that they are able to score more goals."