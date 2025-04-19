Despite their numerical disadvantage, incurred when Chris Richards was awarded a disputed second yellow card on the stroke of half-time, Eagles managed to deny a Bournemouth side who went into the game having scored 32 away Premier League goals this season – with only Liverpool having scored more on the road (40) before kick-off.

Glasner told Palace TV: “For me, personally, it's a huge point, with all the circumstances.

“Entering the game, everybody could feel it and see it – we were not full of confidence, it was completely explainable after two heavy defeats – and then you get the red card straight before half-time.

“And so the more I really appreciate it, and I'm pleased with the performance in the second-half, because you could collapse as a team with these circumstances. But the team grew and they defended so well.

“Also, they were always creating, finding the right moments to go forward and creating really dangerous situations in the Bournemouth box, so I'm very proud of the team today, how they dealt with this situation.

“Of course, everybody was frustrated at half-time. And then, you know, you're facing a Bournemouth side where everybody knows about their pace in attack.

“Then going out, and I think we start straight away with a chance for JP and having a corner… I think everybody could feel it, that there was a lot of spirit in the team and the confidence grew and grew and grew, and with fantastic support from the stand.

“For me, it's a very important and a huge point today.”