Little over 72 hours after claiming a first-ever FA Cup trophy – duly celebrated in style over the remainder of the weekend – Palace faced Wolves in our final home match of 2024/25.

That they should run out 4-2 winners – thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah (two), Ben Chilwell and Ebere Eze – and seal a club-record Premier League points tally (now standing at 52 with one game remaining) only spoke volumes of the group, Glasner explained.

He said: “Oh, yes, I'm very proud, and all the credit to them.

“Honestly, I didn't know what we would see today, what we would get, because we had a big party after the final, and no training, so it shows just again the character of the group, playing this game, having this energy from the beginning.

“I could feel it again before the game in the dressing room, it was very emphasised and loud, players pushed each other from the first minute, and even then we missed one or two chances, then we conceded a set play goal, and the reaction was great again.

“So all the credit to them, because I know from my personal experience as a player and as a manager, it's not easy to be focused and perform on a level like they did today, with all the effort, with all the togetherness again, and scoring such amazing goals, so really very proud of the performance, and especially of the energy and spirit the players showed today.”