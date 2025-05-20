Oliver Glasner says Crystal Palace’s performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers was demonstrative of a group of outstanding character.
Little over 72 hours after claiming a first-ever FA Cup trophy – duly celebrated in style over the remainder of the weekend – Palace faced Wolves in our final home match of 2024/25.
That they should run out 4-2 winners – thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah (two), Ben Chilwell and Ebere Eze – and seal a club-record Premier League points tally (now standing at 52 with one game remaining) only spoke volumes of the group, Glasner explained.
He said: “Oh, yes, I'm very proud, and all the credit to them.
“Honestly, I didn't know what we would see today, what we would get, because we had a big party after the final, and no training, so it shows just again the character of the group, playing this game, having this energy from the beginning.
“I could feel it again before the game in the dressing room, it was very emphasised and loud, players pushed each other from the first minute, and even then we missed one or two chances, then we conceded a set play goal, and the reaction was great again.
“So all the credit to them, because I know from my personal experience as a player and as a manager, it's not easy to be focused and perform on a level like they did today, with all the effort, with all the togetherness again, and scoring such amazing goals, so really very proud of the performance, and especially of the energy and spirit the players showed today.”
Glasner made six changes following the Cup Final and handed Romain Esse his first Premier League start as a Crystal Palace player, the young attacker recording his first assist for the Eagles with some impressive footwork in the first-half before teeing up Nketiah.
“We trust every single player, but it's always then, be ready when the team needs you,” Glasner said.
“I don't know how long he played, 70 minutes in the game, it can be 10 minutes in a game, it can be two minutes in a game, and then always be there for the team, and this is what we always demand from each other, not just we and the coaching staff from the players, so the players among each other.
“Romain had a great assist also, I'm really delighted for Eddie that he scored two goals, and Ben as well, a set-play – I don't know if he gets the goal because it was deflected – but we know that we have a very good squad, and otherwise it's not possible after this difficult start, having now the highest points ever in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, and winning the FA Cup.
“It’s not possible with 11 players, we need every single one, and this is what we showed today again.”
The match was also Joel Ward’s final game in a red and blue shirt at Selhurst Park, after 13 years’ incredible service to the club and 364 appearances.
“I could tell you so many positive things about Joel,” Glasner smiled, “and he showed it again, he's still competitive, he had a very good game.
“He struggled a little bit with his injuries [this season], and all our defenders did so well, that's why he didn't get the minutes, and especially in the defence when the players do so well, you don't want to make many changes.
“But he was always working in training, he pushed all the others, he was always a guy I could talk to and ask about things, what's going on in the team, and I always got an honest response, and he's a fantastic player with a massive career, and a massive career for Crystal Palace, but he's even a much better guy, because he's great as a human being, as a man, and this is what I really appreciate.”