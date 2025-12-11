First-half goals from Christantus Uche, Eddie Nketiah and Yeremy Pino put Palace in complete control.

And although the Eagles failed to add further goals after the break, Glasner was pleased with the overall performance.

"It's [the result] a credit to the players," he told Palace TV. "And their attitude today, but the circumstances were not really great, and the weather was also not the best.

"But they focused and concentrated on playing this game.

"We scored three great goals in the first-half and created many more chances in the second-half. For me, it was a little bit unlucky that we missed a few chances.

"But we played against a team that defended so deep. It was our best performance when it comes to creating so many chances against the low block.

"It gave us the opportunity to make three substitutes and rest some players, while keeping others in the rhythm.

"So it was a perfect night for us."