Oliver Glasner says a shift in set-piece tactics at half-time against Wolverhampton Wanderers was crucial to giving Crystal Palace the eventual breakthrough.
The Eagles were largely in control of both halves at Molineux but struggled to make that dominance count in the first-half – before a short corner played towards Adam Wharton ended up in a deflection towards Daniel Muñoz, who spun and converted emphatically.
That provided the platform for a spectacular second from Yéremy Pino – the Spaniard’s first Premier League goal one to remember – and added to an impressive defensive display which helped secure a fourth win in five matches in all competitions.
“A very good result, especially after an international break – the first time this year where we could win after an international break,” Glasner told Palace TV.
“We spoke about it and the players did really well. It was a tight game. We expected this. A highly motivated Wolves side with a new manager, you could feel the enthusiasm in the stadium at the beginning. I think we did really well.
“In the first-half, we felt we were quite often in dangerous areas, but we didn't find the free player or we didn't move really well. Credit to my staff for the adjustment in the set-plays, because they defended completely differently to how we expected them to. The new manager changed the set-up and then we adjusted it at half-time, showed one clip and the players executed it really well.
“Then we had the lead, and of course an amazing goal from Yeremy. Then we really controlled the game and did well.
“For the first goal, we expected them to defend the cut-back with two players, because this is what they have always done. Today, they had just one. My staff showed the players and said ‘OK, let's play the option, let's find the free player on the edge of the box in Adam.’ Of course, then it's just Dani’s instinct to be there and an amazing finish.
“The second, I think everybody will talk about Yeremy’s finish, and he deserves it, it was an amazing finish. But for me, as a coach and a manager, how this goal happened… a great counter-press from Daichi Kamada and the ball falls on Adam's left foot, and he could easily pass back to Marc and stay in possession, but the one-touch pass forward into the dangerous area again…
“This is what we're encouraging the players, and maybe the passing accuracy is a little bit down, but we're always in dangerous areas and just an amazing finish. I'm really pleased for Yéremy that he has now his first goal in the Premier League and, of course, pleased for the whole team.”
As well as having to contend with returning from international duty – with 12 senior Eagles called up by their nations in the latest window – Palace also had to overcome a highly motivated Wolves side with a new face in the dugout.
But contend with it they did – superbly. “Honestly, it doesn't surprise me now,” Glasner added. “I know the players, I know this group, and I know all of us, so we are ambitious. We're always looking to the next game and encouraging each other to be energised.
“Usually when we play at three, we have a walk in the morning. Today it was raining heavily and we changed the schedule and said, ‘OK, let's activate indoors’ and we always play head tennis. There was such a great mood and the players had fun and enjoyed it.
“I really thought about cancelling our meeting, because I just then said to them: ‘boys, play with this joy, with this fun, with this excitement you showed here’. I think this is who we are. It doesn't mean everything is perfect, but we see always the work for each other, the playing together.
“I really was pleased in many moments, how we moved the ball and how quickly. The players really translated it in an excellent way to the pitch and that's the most important thing.”
A really huge credit and thank you to our fans here again—Oliver Glasner
With Palace now entering a busy run of fixtures during the winter period – another 10 await them before the end of the calendar year, including a trip to RC Strasbourg in midweek in the UEFA Conference League – the Eagles do so in excellent form.
Glasner noted: “We’re looking forward to this amount of games. It's our reward.
“Now, going to Strasbourg is the reward for winning the FA Cup, and this is how we see it, this is how we deal with it.
“We’re just enjoying ourselves and enjoying our fans. A really huge credit and thank you to our fans here again. It's a little bit spectacular, here at the Wolves stadium, and it's unique, the way the away fans have their whole lower stand.
“Our fans were loud and enjoyed the game as well. They will see us in Strasbourg and then we will go for the next win.
“Again, we see it as our reward. I think our fans are huge – a lot of travelling – but everybody is enjoying Crystal Palace at the moment, so let's keep going and extend this run as long as possible.”