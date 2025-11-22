The Eagles were largely in control of both halves at Molineux but struggled to make that dominance count in the first-half – before a short corner played towards Adam Wharton ended up in a deflection towards Daniel Muñoz, who spun and converted emphatically.

That provided the platform for a spectacular second from Yéremy Pino – the Spaniard’s first Premier League goal one to remember – and added to an impressive defensive display which helped secure a fourth win in five matches in all competitions.

“A very good result, especially after an international break – the first time this year where we could win after an international break,” Glasner told Palace TV.

“We spoke about it and the players did really well. It was a tight game. We expected this. A highly motivated Wolves side with a new manager, you could feel the enthusiasm in the stadium at the beginning. I think we did really well.

“In the first-half, we felt we were quite often in dangerous areas, but we didn't find the free player or we didn't move really well. Credit to my staff for the adjustment in the set-plays, because they defended completely differently to how we expected them to. The new manager changed the set-up and then we adjusted it at half-time, showed one clip and the players executed it really well.

“Then we had the lead, and of course an amazing goal from Yeremy. Then we really controlled the game and did well.

“For the first goal, we expected them to defend the cut-back with two players, because this is what they have always done. Today, they had just one. My staff showed the players and said ‘OK, let's play the option, let's find the free player on the edge of the box in Adam.’ Of course, then it's just Dani’s instinct to be there and an amazing finish.

“The second, I think everybody will talk about Yeremy’s finish, and he deserves it, it was an amazing finish. But for me, as a coach and a manager, how this goal happened… a great counter-press from Daichi Kamada and the ball falls on Adam's left foot, and he could easily pass back to Marc and stay in possession, but the one-touch pass forward into the dangerous area again…

“This is what we're encouraging the players, and maybe the passing accuracy is a little bit down, but we're always in dangerous areas and just an amazing finish. I'm really pleased for Yéremy that he has now his first goal in the Premier League and, of course, pleased for the whole team.”