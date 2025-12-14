The Manager told Palace TV: ”It feels like the result doesn't reflect the performances. A tough defeat, but the performance was really good in many parts.

“We kept them on seven shots. On the other side we had 16, we created plenty of chances. We have to accept that City were better in the boxes and they took their chances and that's why they won, and they deserve to win in the end, because in the boxes the games are decided.

“But many parts of the game I was really pleased with – keeping them to two shots for example in the first-half, but 1-0 down, which is just the quality in the air they have on the other side. If you want to win, you have to be ruthless, like we have been in the [FA] Cup Final for example.

“So I think today we created many more chances than them, but they scored the goal. Today we missed a few opportunities and they were very ruthless, so that's why they won.

“But I think this game will help us to grow, definitely. We will take our lessons from it, we will learn from it and make it better.”