Oliver Glasner saw plenty of positives in Crystal Palace’s performance, despite the eventual 3-0 scoreline against a Manchester City team efficient with their opportunities.
The Manager told Palace TV: ”It feels like the result doesn't reflect the performances. A tough defeat, but the performance was really good in many parts.
“We kept them on seven shots. On the other side we had 16, we created plenty of chances. We have to accept that City were better in the boxes and they took their chances and that's why they won, and they deserve to win in the end, because in the boxes the games are decided.
“But many parts of the game I was really pleased with – keeping them to two shots for example in the first-half, but 1-0 down, which is just the quality in the air they have on the other side. If you want to win, you have to be ruthless, like we have been in the [FA] Cup Final for example.
“So I think today we created many more chances than them, but they scored the goal. Today we missed a few opportunities and they were very ruthless, so that's why they won.
“But I think this game will help us to grow, definitely. We will take our lessons from it, we will learn from it and make it better.”
On City’s first two goals – moments of quality from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, against the general run of play – Glasner noted: “When you watch it back you can always avoid it, but the first goal was a cross, and Haaland's movement and then a great header. Could we avoid the cross? Yes, I think.
“But I think we have to accept that they get two finishes in 45 minutes. When you see all the players they have on the pitch, then it's not so easy, so I think we did a great job in our defence, the whole team with how they defended.
“And on the other side it was not just standing around the box and defending. It's always creating your own moments. We had many of them, hitting the post with Yeremy [Pino] and Isma [Sarr] in front of the keeper, and JP [Mateta] at the end.
“Second-half was the same. Second goal, we lost the ball and then you can see how quick it goes. [Rayan] Cherki can solve the situation and finds Foden. And then it's a very clinical strike from the edge of the box.
“So Adam [Wharton] wins the ball back, fantastic counter-press, has a great finish as well, but it hits the post on the outside. These are the small margins that decide games when you play teams like City.
"But for me it felt that in this game today we were most competitive compared to all the other games.”
Daichi Kamada left the field of play late on through injury, and Glasner explained: “It looks like his hamstring.
"When he landed, he over-stretched his knee, and that means the hamstring got the full stretch because he never had any muscle injury before. It was just an incident and he can hardly walk.
“It looks pretty bad. But he will have a scan tomorrow, then we will know more. I think we will lose him for a couple of weeks, but it's a chance for other players to step up.”
Ahead of a run of three matches in six days across three different competitions next week, Glasner added: “There are many positives. Today for me it's just the result that’s disappointing, everything else I could really live very well with.
“But now it's preparing for KuPs [Kuopio] and then of course it's a little bit tricky. Honestly, I am now 51 and I’ve never had two games within 48 hours! So we have to deal with it and we will find the best solution.
“And then we’ll go to Arsenal, playing on the 23rd [December], and we’ll try to win and qualify for the semi-finals in the EFL Cup.
“Then two days off for everyone, and enjoying Christmas before we start the second part of the Christmas party!”