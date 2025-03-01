Palace made the most of their numerical advantage in the reaminder of the first-half, going two goals to the good after forcing a Japhet Tanganga own-goal, and an error which allowed Daniel Muñoz to pounce from close range.

A goal from Millwall’s Wes Harding on the stroke of half-time put the tie back into the balance, but Eddie Nketiah’s second goal of the week saw Palace sail through to the quarter-finals for the third time in seven seasons.

Glasner reflected: “Of course, with the long interruption after JP's injury, and then there were one or two players injured, there wasn't really a flow from the beginning, but we controlled it and then we scored two goals.

“We had some chances, everything was under control. And then, unnecessarily, we let them back into the game. We had the possession and there was one or two minutes to play, and then we just passed into a very dangerous area, losing the ball. Then, they get one situation and they are back in the game.

“And in the second-half, we struggled with their long balls a little bit. They are physically strong and they come easily close to our box. They had long throw-ins which we defended well, and then we waited for the decisive moment – and then it was an amazing header from Eddie. The game was won.

“So, yes, a great win, of course, against Millwall here. We are now in the quarter-finals, but on the other side, I can't really feel this happiness and joy today, because I'm still worried about JP.

“But it was a great week: three games, three wins, and a nice weekend in front of us."