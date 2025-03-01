Reflecting further on the nature of the match and how it panned out, the manager said: "After the 1-2 [goal], it was a typical cup game.
"I think at the beginning, we did well and we controlled it and everything, and this happens sometimes. I think this is a step we have to go: not to let the opposite team back into the game, by being focused and concentrated, because this sometimes happens in the whole season.
“But the second-half was a cup game. When you are one goal down and you have one player less, then you always know what you're talking about. Be compact and wait for your 1-2 transitions, wait for your 1-2 set-plays, and then everything can happen.
“We could experience this in many, many games. For a long time, their plan worked, because we didn't create many chances in the second-half, we were a little bit inaccurate and didn't find our players. The quality in the final third was not the best in the second-half.
“It was good in the first-half, but not really good in the second-half. Then we scored an amazing goal again and did what we had to do today. We won the game and went into the quarter-finals.”
Nketiah’s second goal at Selhurst Park in the space of five days was a superb header, and Glasner smiled “He can be very happy with it – it was an amazing header.
“He had to run backwards and then heading into the opposite direction is one of the most difficult headers you can have, technically, and getting all the power. It was amazing.
“We're doing this [training it], of course, for scoring goals. We're doing it so that the players get used to good crosses and timing, and also for having fun, having a competition and scoring goals because at the end, you need to score goals to win games. Of course, it's good when it helps, and Eddie did it today.”