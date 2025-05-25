Ismaïla Sarr’s eighth-minute goal from Tyrick Mitchell’s incisive through ball gave Palace the early advantage, and the FA Cup Winners defended resolutely at Anfield until their resistance was broken by Mo Salah’s finish from close range.
The manager told his post-match press conference: “I think today I have two feelings: I'm not really pleased with our performance today. A few players I think didn't play how we want to play and this I didn’t like to see. I think that’s why we got the draw because there were so many situations, and we could have won this game.
“I don't forget our start to the season where it was a little bit similar – we missed our chances, we missed our opportunities, because of a little bit of a lack of determination – and this is how I felt today, and that's why I'm not really pleased with today's performance.
“On the other side of course it's an unbeaten end to the season, a point record [in the Premier League for Palace, 53], winning the FA Cup – so a fantastic season overall, and hopefully we learn from this game when we meet for pre-season next year.”