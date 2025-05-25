On Palace’s opener, Glasner noted: “The goal was 100% Crystal Palace football: we lose the ball, then we go in a great counter-press and then it's habits.

“T Mitchell wins the ball and he knows that our far No. 10 is free, so we scored so many goals like this, and then I expect that we are that focuse,d because you have just time for two or three touches and T found him.

“T had an excellent game, T was fantastic today, and then he [Sarr] runs one against the keeper, but not everybody had this focus to find the free player with two or three touches, which is needed when you play against a champion.

“I know that it's not the individual quality, it's just we didn't have this focus on everybody, but yes, the goal was fantastic, how it happened and how Ismaila finished."

On the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, Glasner added: “I think we have not reached our ceiling as a team, definitely not, but therefore it needs really hard work and also always being ready to invest in every single training, every single game.

“Now it’s off, now it's not thinking about football for a few weeks, and then we’ll prepare to be ready for the start of the season. And then again, I never think about which position we will have at the end of the season or whatever: it's just how can we raise our performance, and again in every single game I can see enough to do.”