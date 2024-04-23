On Newcastle United’s threat…

It's always the same: try to get pressure on the ball, don't give them the time, don't give them the opportunity to make the runs in behind.

[Alexander] Isak is always on the jump for running in behind. Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and then midfield, Sean Longstaff, make a lot of runs and are very dangerous, but to control it, we know what they want to do, and it's again up to us to be ready, to be focused so that we are not surprised by what they do, so that we can anticipate what they are doing.

But it's as important what we are doing in our position, that we move the ball quick, that we create chances, that we force them to defend very well.

Also as a team, that means when they have all the players back, it gives us a chance to create, but also be always in a good balance, that we shouldn't give them transitions, because they have really quick players, so it will be a very demanding game, but it's a good challenge and we are looking forward to it.

On Newcastle’s injuries this season…

They’re fighting for the European places in the league, so they need to be in the top six in the Premier League.

Of course they suffered from injuries, and they played for the first time for many years in the Champions League, so you have this rhythm every three days.

Also these highlight games, and it's new for many players for them, and it's not physically, I think, it's also mentally – they have these highlight games. I experienced it with my team. It’s not that easy.

When we speak about Liverpool, Man City, they have players who’ve played the Champions League every three days for ten years, so they are used to it, but for many Newcastle players it was new, and to find the balance.

In the Premier League, every game is tough to win, and then they suffer from injuries, and maybe that's the result. But again, they are top six in the Premier League, so I think they’ve played a good season.