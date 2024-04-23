The manager has previously spoken about wishing to praise most prominently the collective team but, prompted about certain players in the embargoed section of his pre-Newcastle United press conference, did express his happiness with their form.

“[Nathaniel] Clyne deserved it, because he really trained well,” Glasner recalled. “And not just for one day, but for two or three weeks – we could see it during the week that he was ready for starting.

“And then I talked to him, if he can imagine playing this position [right-sided centre-back], because he's not used to it, and then I think he knew what he has to do.

“Very often, especially in the second-half when Daniel Muñoz pressed very, very high, he was close behind him and he played in the right full-back position, what he's used to playing, so it's not so different in some situations, yes, but not all over the game. He did it really, really well, but it was no surprise for me because we could see it for two or three weeks.

“Will Hughes was the same.” When queried on the midfielder’s combination with Adam Wharton in the centre of the park, Glasner added: “They’re both excellent passers, with fantastic pre-orientation, so they solve many situations with one, two touches. That’s important when you have a lot of pressure, and you always have pressure, especially in the Premier League.

“It’s very good for us to have options again. You know, now we miss Jefferson Lerma [with injury], [but] Jairo Riedewald does really well now after his injury. It's good to have all the players in good shape.”