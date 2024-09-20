Questioned in the embargoed section of his latest press conference about full-back Daniel Muñoz, the Crystal Palace manager explained that – while Muñoz has played all but 20 competitive minutes so far this season – he has options in both wing-back positions.

Glasner said of Muñoz: “It's him and T [Mitchell] there on the other side. We need in these positions runners up and down and being offensive, creating situations, but also defending, and we knew this is the profile we need in these positions as a wing-back.

“Most of the time, they are alone on the side to get the support in defence and in offense. But we also see that they can benefit from the way we are playing. T, I think, is included in many dangerous offensive situations maybe that he didn't have before as a full-back.

“And the same with Daniel. We knew Daniel, one of his strengths, is being very offensive. And he had the assist at Brentford, so he's also involved. He had a good chance against QPR now on the far post.

“This is how we play. Therefore, we need runners. We need great physicality, great mentality. Both players have this. And if he needs a break, we have others.

“We have [Nathaniel] Clyne and [Joel] Ward who can play this, maybe a little bit more defensive. We have Ismaïla [Sarr] – we have a player who can play very offensive in this position.

“But the same with Jeffrey Schlupp against Leicester when we needed offensive power. We said: ‘OK, Jeffrey, you play on the left side.’ And we didn't lose control in our efence.

“That’s also important because it makes no sense when you're 2-1 down playing so offensively that you concede the third and the fourth goals. We kept the balance.”

Glasner was also asked about his options higher up the pitch, with summer signing Daichi Kamada a particular focus, the Japan international having been deployed in both central and attacking midfield positions so far this season.

“When we signed Daichi, we knew if we need him in the No. 6, he helps the team on the No. 6,” the manager explained. “If we need him in the 10, he helps the team in the 10 – and this was the plan.

“We don't know what will happen on the 6. We didn't expect Adam Wharton struggling with his groin. But we have to find solutions – don’t think in problems, think in solutions, and we have to solve these topics. Daichi helps us to be more flexible.

“Everyone is a different style. So Eddie [Nketiah] is a different style than Daichi. And Eddie is a different style than Ebs [Eze]. And then [Matheus] França is different. And if Eddie plays a No 9, he plays different than JP [Mateta].

“What I mention very often is we want to show the players the strengths they have. And Daichi has different strengths than Michael [Olise] has. Also Daichi will be more available than Michael was. We need those players playing 45 games a season, and this is what Daichi did over years.

“But he's different. He can score goals. He can assist. But you also can see now in the No. 6 that he can win a lot of balls. He's very confident in possession. He can prepare our attacks, and bring Ebs and Eddie and the wing-backs in a good position. He's different to Jeff Lerma, but I think Jeff Lerma is also different to Adam Wharton.

“Everybody accepts the player with his strengths and with his profile. And Daichi is a great profile for us, so I'm really pleased with his performances until now.”