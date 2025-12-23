Palace were second best in the opening 45 minutes and were indebted to goalkeeper Walter Benítez for going in level, but put in an eye-catching display in the second period – only to then fall behind late on to an unlucky own-goal.

Instead of caving, the Eagles rose to the challenge once more – with Benítez again impressive – forced spot-kicks thanks to Marc Guéhi’s close-range finish.

A high-quality shootout ensured, with Palace missing just once – but it was sadly enough to see them eliminated from the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage once again.

Glasner told his post-match press conference: “Of course, when you lose a game, when you lose on penalties, you're always disappointed.

“On the other side, I'm delighted with the second-half performance today, especially after the first-half performance – that was really bad. Walter Benitez kept us in the game, but the second-half was much better, it was an all-even game.

“We had already two penalty shootouts this year, and we won both, and today Arsenal were the lucky team. To be honest, I've watched many penalty shootouts in my life, but I can't remember having seen so many well-taken penalties. It's always somebody who has to miss, and today it was one of our players, but nobody is to blame.