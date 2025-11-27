The Eagles went ahead in the first-half through Tyrick Mitchell’s low finish and enjoyed further opportunities to extend their lead immediately afterwards, but ultimately suffered two Strasbourg sucker-punches to fall to a second defeat of the European campaign.

The Manager told Palace TV: “It was a tough defeat, an unnecessary defeat. Our mistakes, our faults. We missed too many chances, we didn't decide the game when we should decide it, whether that’s in international football, or everywhere – in the Premier League it's the same.

“It happened just too often this season that we had so many chances, and we just missed them. We can't always rely on keeping clean sheets. Today we got punished for missing all these clear chances. That's why we're really disappointed and are really upset.

“It's our responsibility that the momentum changed. We took the lead, 1-0, and 30 seconds later it should be 2-0. Then you get the momentum.

“Okay, they scored an equaliser because it was a very good team. We knew they were a quick team. And with the next empty net in front of us, we missed it. Then we're one against the keeper, we missed it.

“It's our responsibility that we couldn't create the momentum more. That's why I think in the end we deserved to lose today.”