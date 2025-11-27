Oliver Glasner was frustrated by Crystal Palace’s profligacy in front of goal in tonight’s 2-1 defeat away to RC Strasbourg.
The Eagles went ahead in the first-half through Tyrick Mitchell’s low finish and enjoyed further opportunities to extend their lead immediately afterwards, but ultimately suffered two Strasbourg sucker-punches to fall to a second defeat of the European campaign.
The Manager told Palace TV: “It was a tough defeat, an unnecessary defeat. Our mistakes, our faults. We missed too many chances, we didn't decide the game when we should decide it, whether that’s in international football, or everywhere – in the Premier League it's the same.
“It happened just too often this season that we had so many chances, and we just missed them. We can't always rely on keeping clean sheets. Today we got punished for missing all these clear chances. That's why we're really disappointed and are really upset.
“It's our responsibility that the momentum changed. We took the lead, 1-0, and 30 seconds later it should be 2-0. Then you get the momentum.
“Okay, they scored an equaliser because it was a very good team. We knew they were a quick team. And with the next empty net in front of us, we missed it. Then we're one against the keeper, we missed it.
“It's our responsibility that we couldn't create the momentum more. That's why I think in the end we deserved to lose today.”
Will Hughes left the field of play shortly after the half-hour mark, whilst Marc Guéhi was substituted at half-time.
Glasner noted: “Will just overstretched his knee ligament. Let's see – we will assess him. It doesn’t look that bad.
“Marc was just planned before, because he couldn't train for two and a half weeks, he had the 90 minutes last week, and he should play and he will play against Manchester United. That's why we had to manage the minutes, so no issues with Marc.”
Amidst a fervent atmosphere at Stade de la Meinau, Palace’s away supporters were once again a fantastic presence on the road this season.
Glasner said: “It was a great atmosphere in the stadium. Our fans were really loud. Thank you very much for the support.
“Sorry that I didn't come over after the game, but today I was too emotional. It really hurts today that we lost this game because again, we shouldn't lose. It's our mistake. If the opposition is clearly better and creates more chances, okay, then we have to accept it.
“But today we can't allow to miss so many chances, especially not in international games, and that’s why it really hurts today.”