Glasner's side controlled much of the contest against high-flying Forest, but were unable to get back in front after Murillo had got the visitors level, only four minutes after Ebere Eze's penalty gave the Eagles the lead.

But despite the understandable frustration at not securing all three points, the Palace boss was delighted to see his team keep pushing forward for the winner. The Eagles showed great desire to get the win, even if they proved unable to do so on this occasion.

And Glasner believes that will stand the team in good stead for the rest of the season.

"You always have to be aware of Nottingham's transitions," Glasner told Palace TV. "You have to be aware of their transitions.

"They had one or two good chances, we had five or six. Today we were not efficient enough.

"But what I really loved today is our desire to win the game at the end. We were always playing forward, always creating chances.