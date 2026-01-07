Palace shaded a tight contest against Villa, although both sides had chances to snatch all three points.

In the end the Eagles had to settle for a draw and a clean sheet at Selhurst Park. However, their manager was still proud of the team – and in particular the way they showed their battling qualities against a strong opponent.

"It was a very good point today and really I give credit to the players," Glasner told Palace TV. "I'm very proud of every single player on the team. Because of all the circumstances... playing here against maybe the most in-form team in the Premier League.

"And then getting this well-deserved point.

"I think everybody could see and feel that in the first-half especially, we didn't have a lot of confidence.

"I think our fans were surprised that we had so little confidence. But then they helped us and pushed us, so we could get back into the game in the second-half. It was a very good performance.

"The game could have gone either way honestly, but for me it's a very important point and a well-deserved point."

The result means Glasner is now unbeaten in six meetings against Villa boss Unai Emery. And the Palace boss said he was particularly proud considering how stretched his squad was.

Palace were without both Jefferson Lerma and Nathaniel Clyne after they were injured during the Newcastle game, with Chris Richards returning, but only ready for the bench.