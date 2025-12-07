Marc Guéhi scored a dramatic late header to provide our second away win in just five days, after Fulham had cancelled out Eddie Nketiah's superbly taken opener.

Assessing another big three points, Glasner paid tribute to the superb away support, as well as adding that he felt the Eagles deserved the win on the balance of play.

"It's a great win here," Glasner told Palace TV. "Of course it was a tight game.

"What makes me really proud is that, although we were lucky in one situation when their goal was ruled out. But for me, the longer the game went on, the more likely it felt like we were to win it.

"We were playing forward, creating some nice attacks and creating chances – then we get the game winner from a set-play.

"A huge credit to the players and thank you to our fans who pushed us and supported us right until the end, we kept going.

"That's why I think, at the end, we deserve to win."

Whilst Glasner was quick to emphasise the team spirit shown in such a late win, he did give a special recognition to one player in particular.