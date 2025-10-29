A stop-start first-half was turned shortly before half-time by two decisive Ismaïla Sarr finishes – the latter an impressive combination with Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino – before Pino added a third in the closing minutes of the game after Liverpool had been reduced to 10 men late on.

“A very good result,” was Glasner’s assessment, speaking to Palace TV. “To be honest, the first 15 minutes, I was not pleased with our performance. It looked like we were still in the hotel beds, but then the rest of the game we did well, we scored very nice goals.

“I think in attack we still could have created more clear chances in the second-half, and the last ball wasn't so good. But again, winning 3-0 at Anfield is a great result. Reaching the quarter-finals was our goal, and we did it.

“Just one negative aspect: Eddie Nketiah unfortunately got injured with his hamstring again, but everything else worked how we scheduled it.”

Glasner was pleased with Palace’s decisive finishing before half-time: “Especially the second goal. I really loved how we played here. A great ball from Daichi [Kamada], the three players connected, and it was so quick, then Isma gets the finish and stays calm. It was important scoring the second. We did well.

“It looks like Isma likes to play against Liverpool – he's always scoring against them! But on the other side, he needs all the other players around him.

“Like in the first goal, Dani Munoz makes a great run into the box, and he's there. In the second, as I mentioned, the three attackers were connected, and it was quite a nice goal.”