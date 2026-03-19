Palace earned a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate win in Larnaca to secure a place in the last eight of the competition.

Two goals from Ismaïla Sarr won the day, but that doesn't tell the full story of a dramatic night that also saw the tie go to extra-time and the home side receive two red cards.

But the result means the Eagles will now face Italian side Fiorentina – two-time Conference League finalists – over two legs next month for a place in the final four.

"It's a little bit the story of our season," Glasner told Palace TV. "Scoring, controlling everything, and then losing a goal to a set-play.

"And then the crowd is back, and they got their belief back – but I liked the reaction because we increased the pressure and created chances.

"They got the red card and then really pressure, pressure. Then we scored the goal. We could have decided it much earlier, of course, because we hit the post three times, and when you're just one goal up, it's always very tight of course.

"But in the end we achieved what we wanted to achieve. We're in the quarter-finals, so my congratulations to the players.

"Thank you and congratulations to our supporters and fans. They were very loud today and it's not easy in this emotional atmosphere, but we could really hear the support.

"They pushed us and always stuck with us.

"And at the end, our European journey continues."