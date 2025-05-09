Palace return to Premier League action six days on from Monday night's 1-1 draw with Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest.

Wharton was substituted after struggling in the second-half of that match and the Eagles manager confirmed that the midfielder would need longer to recover from his injury.

Providing further details in his pre-match press conference, Glasner said: "No, unfortunately he’s [Wharton] not available.

"If everything goes right he'll be re-integrated in full training next week, and on Wednesday when we start preparing for the [FA Cup] final. He is the only one who can't play. All the others are fit and available."

When asked about Wharton's potential recovery time - ahead of the FA Cup final six days on from the Tottenham game, Glasner was positive about his chances.

“90% he can play [in the FA Cup final]," he added. "But always things can happen. Sunday at Tottenham is too early.

“The pain is too much for this game. His ankle ligament is a little bit damaged, that is the reason, the only reason [he can’t play]."

Match details