In Glasner's final home game as Manager Palace lost 2-1 to the new Premier League champions, despite a late goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Despite ending the league campaign with a defeat, the Eagles contributed to an entertaining final day clash.

The team can now turn full attention to Wednesday's Conference League Final in Leipzig against Rayo Vallecano and the chance to make it three trophies in two seasons.

“Regarding football it was not our best match, especially defensively," he said. "Late in the evening yesterday I changed the starting line-up.

“What defines this group is they never give up. We scored the goal [through Mateta] and nearly scored the equaliser.

“We have to play better, but will definitely play better on Wednesday."

Glasner did see Adam Wharton come on as a substitute but then take a knock on his ankle after just a few minutes.

Without wanting to risk the midfielder ahead of Leipzig, Wharton was subsequently withdrawn. But Glasner said that move was precautionary.