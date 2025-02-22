Fulham defender and ex-Eagle Joachim Andersen headed into his own goal under pressure from Maxence Lacroix to ensure Palace were ahead at half-time.

Daniel Munoz's stunner sealed the win when he beat Bernd Leno at his near post midway through the second half.

It meant Glasner's players gave their manager the perfect anniversary present - last Wednesday marking a year since he took charge of the Eagles. And he was keen to praise the team's discipline in particular.

"Congratulations and all the credit to the players for this win," Glasner told BBC Sport. "Because they worked so hard for this win, they were so disciplined all over the game.

"We didn't give them clear chances today, we were very compact and waited for the situations. We had several chances, then we used a set-play to take the lead. We had to also wait [with the] disallowed goal.

"Then in the next situation, it was an amazing goal [from Muñoz], and then we were always defending as a team. We had to be disciplined and wait, staying patient throughout.

"We know that we can always score goals from different situations, we know that we can be very tough to play against, especially when we defend like we did today."