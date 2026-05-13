Oliver Glasner admitted Crystal Palace were not at their best level as they suffered defeat at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City.
The hosts kept alive their hopes of winning the title with a 3-0 win, thanks to goals from Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush and Savinho, a result that keeps Palace 15th with two games left to play in the Premier League.
Glasner's side did have their moments and would have taken the lead in the opening minutes, were it not for a marginal offside ruling against Brennan Johnson.
But the Manager said that Palace should have used the ball better after that early glimpse of the City goal.
"I think today we have to accept City were much better than we were," he said in his post-match press conference. "If you want to get a point or maybe more, at the Etihad, you have to deliver a top performance.
"The second-half was a bit better. We had a few moments to come back. But today we were not on our best level and that's why we lost.
"I think in possession we moved the ball too slow. We didn't really stick to the plan in possession. We did once and this was the offside goal.
"We needed the runs, but you can't go straight in behind. You need to prepare it. In preparation, we were too slow.
Today the players couldn't deliver what we wanted to do—Oliver Glasner
"The ball movement was too slow in the end. We lost two or three balls too easily. We were lucky that they didn't punish it more."
Glasner pinpointed City's first goal, which featured a superb backheel pass from Phil Foden for Semenyo to break the deadlock, as a mark of the difference between the two teams.
"Today the players couldn't deliver what we wanted to do," added Glasner. "And you see the quality they have with their first goal, it's just one pass, but it's unpredictable to be honest. We were a little surprised, but Semenyo was not.
"And this showed how good City are and that was the difference."