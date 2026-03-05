The Eagles roared back from the narrowest of offside calls against Ismaïla Sarr and a Dominic Solanke tap-in to smash three goals past Tottenham in the space of 12 first-half minutes – Sarr striking twice and Jørgen Strand Larsen also netting – with the hosts also reduced to 10 men in the process.

That gave Palace enough comfort to see through the second-half without adding to their score, and Glasner told Palace TV: “I'm very pleased with the result, especially with the first-half performance, because it was mentally very difficult because we felt we took the lead.

“It was an amazing goal, disallowed, and two minutes later, with one poor defending after a set play, we were 1-0 down. We could see the crowd got a little bit of belief – and our reaction was amazing.

“We played forward with the penalty, their red card, and then straight before half-time scoring another two goals, which was really great.

“They were two amazing goals to be honest, with one player up. The first goal, everybody will see Adam [Wharton’s] pass and Jørgen's finish, but we lose the ball in the build-up at the edge of the box and the counter-press was great, especially Evann Guessand, the one who wins the ball back when they passed to their six.

“And because he makes a great movement to the ball and wins it back, Adam gets the ball, and then we know his quality with passing and Jørgen’s finishing quality.

“Of course, the second one was with Adam in the pocket and then with two or three touches and then finding this small gap. And Isma is always on his front foot making these runs, scoring goals and it was great to watch.”