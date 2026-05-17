Palace had to settle for a 2-2 draw in a highly-entertaining clash, despite taking the lead twice and creating the majority of the chances.

Ismaïla Sarr was given the chance to convert a spot-kick following a VAR review in sixth minute, giving the Eagles the lead with a cool finish.

But Brentford levelled through Dango Ouattara not long before half-time. A first-ever Palace goal for Adam Wharton had the away end in raptures in the 52nd minute and, for a long time, appeared to have his team on course for three points.

However, Glasner's side were denied when Ouattara bundled in his second from close-range after a long throw-in. Despite the result, the Manager was proud of the first 60 minutes in particular.

"We all felt that more was possible," said Glasner in his post-match press conference. "We're disappointed with the late equaliser, but at the end we just gave Brentford too many set-plays and they are so good in set-plays.

"It felt strange to go into half-time with a 1-1 draw when we felt it should have been 3-0 [up] or something like this.

"But today’s performance for 60 minutes was really top. I have real appreciation for my players, because we played at Manchester City only four days ago.

"We're really in a very intense period of the season but they're always delivering, they're always showing great attitude.