The Manager told Palace TV: "Yeah, we’re not 100 percent happy or pleased with the result, and also not with the performance, to be fair.

“But we have to accept it. I think it was a very physical and intense first-half, and then after the red card, second half, we had a lot of possession, but we moved the ball too slow, that's a topic we have. We know are talking about it, we are trying to improve in training.

“For me, it looks like when we are in this situation we get a little bit nervous, we know we want to score, we need to score, we want to score, and then we just make wrong decisions.

“We are in a rush where we don't have to be in a rush, and then giving the ball away, we should stay calmer and prepare the situation, and wait for our situation, especially in the final third, getting in the structure that we are also well-organised behind the ball, because today we delivered the cross, they cleared it, we were not in the right positions, we made a foul, they had the next long ball.

“Then we win the header, but they got the next long throw-in, and this is just to control it better, you need to stay in your structure and be patient.

“This is what it seems to be, that we are losing our patience in these situations, and then we are not that dominant, and of course on the other side it's to move the ball quicker and getting more players in the dangerous areas, and this is what we missed today.”