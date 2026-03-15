Oliver Glasner has given his verdict on Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.
The Manager told Palace TV: "Yeah, we’re not 100 percent happy or pleased with the result, and also not with the performance, to be fair.
“But we have to accept it. I think it was a very physical and intense first-half, and then after the red card, second half, we had a lot of possession, but we moved the ball too slow, that's a topic we have. We know are talking about it, we are trying to improve in training.
“For me, it looks like when we are in this situation we get a little bit nervous, we know we want to score, we need to score, we want to score, and then we just make wrong decisions.
“We are in a rush where we don't have to be in a rush, and then giving the ball away, we should stay calmer and prepare the situation, and wait for our situation, especially in the final third, getting in the structure that we are also well-organised behind the ball, because today we delivered the cross, they cleared it, we were not in the right positions, we made a foul, they had the next long ball.
“Then we win the header, but they got the next long throw-in, and this is just to control it better, you need to stay in your structure and be patient.
“This is what it seems to be, that we are losing our patience in these situations, and then we are not that dominant, and of course on the other side it's to move the ball quicker and getting more players in the dangerous areas, and this is what we missed today.”
On the nature of the second-half, after Leeds were reduced to 10 men just before half-time, Glasner added: “We had it in two or three games where we didn't do well – at Nottingham [Forest], we played one half with a player more, we didn't score, it was today, and I think it was against Wolves.
“On the other side we did very well against Tottenham, and I think it's just a kind of progress we need to do to show this more consistently, staying patient and relying that we will create our situations, because sometimes it's not so easy to play against ten men.
“We won the game here against Brighton last season with nine players, and then when you defend it very deep, with good box defending, it's sometimes not so easy. Then we need to be patient and wait for the situation, which we did very well against Wolves. Then we scored the decisive goal.
“Today we were close after this great set play, but yes, we know this is a part of our game we have to improve, this is what we will work on, but at the end, next clean sheet, getting a point, we wanted three, but today I think we have to accept the point.”
It's a challenge, it's a good thing to learn from it—Oliver Glasner
Palace now face the prospect of a UEFA Conference League Round of 16 second leg away to AEK Larnaca on Thursday evening, when the Eagles could make further history by reaching a European quarter-final.
Glasner noted: “That’s what I told the players for me it's important now, because it will be a similar game, and it's not now getting nervous or even maybe scared.
“No, we accept this will be the game, but we trust in what we are doing. We know we will create three, four, five big chances. I don't expect us having 15, because no team they played this year had 15, but we will have three, four, five, and then it's just being clinical, taking these chances and then we will win.
“But the most important thing for me is not now getting nervous and saying, ‘ah, they defend so deep and it's not so easy.’ Yeah, it is, but it's a challenge, it's a good thing to learn from it, and all these games will help us to progress and to learn.”