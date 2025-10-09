The gala award ceremony, named after Austrian sporting legend Niki Lauda, took place on Wednesday evening, honouring Austria's best sportspeople from the last 12 months, with our manager's outstanding year at Palace recognised.

A jury awarded Glasner the title after winning a first FA Cup in Palace's history, leading the Eagles to the Community Shield and – more recently – a club record 19-game unbeaten run.

Glasner led the way in the Coach of the Year category, with ski jumping head coach Andreas Widhölzl in second and Austria's beach volleyball coach Tie Santana Bento Crespo in third place.

"You can only do it as a team," Glasner said after winning the award. "I have supervisors around me who support me incredibly well. And the most important thing is the players. They're just great guys."

It could be the first of two awards for the manager this week, who is also nominated for the Premier League's September Manager of the Month award.

Congratulations, Oliver!