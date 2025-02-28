The Eagles will play host to their local rivals for the first time in over a decade on Saturday (KO: 12:15 GMT) – and the manager provided a further update on his squad selection.

“Matt Turner was in goal for both games [against Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers], and he will be starting tomorrow,” the manager revealed.

“It’s not a gift, he is deserving [of starting]. I can see his ambition in training and I can see he’s always giving 100% in training and he also deserves some games – that’s why he will start tomorrow.

“He knew when he arrived that Dean [Henderson] is our No. 1, because he is doing an amazing job for us. That doesn't mean he [will do it] for the rest of his life, but of course I never will change a goalkeeper if he makes one or two mistakes, because they need this confidence. They're so exposed.

“It's the same with a striker – if he misses one or two chances, you can't say ‘now you're not a [starter]', because if he never gets chances, okay then you can think about it, but these players need confidence – they need to feel the trust.

“I don't like to change, but we have two great goalkeepers, we have two international goalkeepers and also Remi [Matthews] as the third one, who is really hard-working in every single training session, and they deserve to play games. That's why it's Matt’s time tomorrow.”