The manager continued his assessment: “You can't expect that we take every single chance. No-one does this, so it's important to create several, because then you can also miss some, and you always will miss some chances. Like Ismaila, he scored the first, then he missed two, and he scored the third, and all our attacking players were involved.

“The second goal was Eberechi [Eze with the assist] and JP is there. And at the end, it's T [Mitchell with the assist], and I'm really pleased for Eddie Nketiah that he scored the first Premier League goal for us, because he's so hard-working in training, but I don't give him many minutes, so then you have to wait.

“He always stayed positive and quite hard-working, and then he got the reward today, and we all got the reward. I think the whole of Selhurst Park got the reward.

“A great day today, but we’re always looking to the next game and stay humble, and then prepare now in the best way for the Millwall game.”

Regarding Nketiah – who scored his first Premier League goal for the club in injury time, and was duly swept up in celebrations by his teammates – the manager added: “Everybody can see his effort in every single training, and we were talking about it quite often: the toughest time is when you're injured, and the second toughest time is when you work hard, and the manager doesn't give you many minutes to show it.

“Then, you have to be patient and always be positive, and he gets all the support from the whole staff, from every single player. When I put him on, I said to him: ‘OK, Eddie, you will score the fourth goal, you deserve it so much’ – and he did it.

“Also, it's important for us as a group, because I'm always talking about how we need every single player.

“Now, Will Hughes is banned for two games in the Premier League after his 10th yellow card. We have some injuries. Everybody will be important for us, but we have such great guys, great characters in our group, so I'm pretty sure that everybody will always stay in the group and will help to win games.”