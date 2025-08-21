Making their European bow at Selhurst Parks, the Eagles dominated possession and the shot count but were forced to bide their time in search of a breakthrough against their Eliteserien opposition.

It eventually arrived after 54 minutes when Jean-Philippe Mateta reacted smartly to Will Hughes’ shot on goal to divert it pass Norwegian keeper Martin Børsheim.

Speaking to Channel 5 after the game, Glasner explained: “Goal number one is winning the game and if you wish something, you want always to win four or five-nil, but we could see it’s not so easy.

“The game was exactly how we expected: Frederik playing very deep, defending the box very well, so we had, I think, four or five very good chances. We hit the post twice, so we were not that efficient, and then it's not that easy.

“But at the end it's important, taking the win, first game in Europe and winning. We’re still at the start of the season, and the second time in a row having a clean sheet is also important, so we are on track.”