The Eagles were well on top in the first-half and fully deserving of the lead which Daniel Muñoz gave them shortly before the interval, as the Colombian rounded off a fine team move involving Marc Guéhi, Yeremy Pino and Ismaïla Sarr.

But despite continuing to create plentiful more chances after the restart, two late defensive errors saw the Toffees turn things around inside the final 15 minutes to inflict a painful first loss of the season on Palace.

Glasner told Palace TV: “It's disappointing and very painful because it's completely unnecessary. It's our fault, it's our responsibility. We played so well over 60 or 70 minutes with enough chances to decide the game.

“[Tiredness] would be a cheap excuse. We're never looking for excuses. We could have decided it in the first 60 minutes, and we had then fresh legs on the pitch.

“That's the missing link to be a top team in the Premier League, to take the chances to decide the game when you can decide it. We made one mistake in defence – we don't make many mistakes in our defence – we made one, they got the penalty and the game was open.

“Then it was ‘okay, who gets the lucky punch and takes it’. Today it was Everton, last week we had the lucky punch, so that's football.

"Again, I've seen over 60-70 minutes, a fantastic performance from us."