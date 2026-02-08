The Senegal forward’s clinical finish after being picked out by debutant Evann Guessand, along with an outstanding defensive display from the Palace back line, proved enough to secure Palace’s first win of 2026, end a nine-game winless league run – and earn three more memorable points at the home of our arch rivals.

Glasner told his post-match press conference: “I can just say ‘thank you’ to our fans.

“They had plenty of opportunities to boo us in the last months, but they never did. I think this is the bond we created in the last two years between the fans and the team; yes, they were disappointed, and we were disappointed. But they never booed at us.

“Yes, we were not really pleased with the performances, with the results, but we always felt the support. And I think today we have seen, right at the end with the players, the fans, this is what you can't buy, these emotions, this feeling after a win.

“We will go home now, up the M23, really delighted, and our fans will go home… I think they will stop once or twice to buy another Guinness! And that's why football is so great.

“To be honest, we couldn't deliver the last two months, so they went home, I think, disappointed and discussing why things are not working. Today, they are just happy and enjoying the game, enjoying the win.

“I think tomorrow most of them have to go to work, but Monday morning it's easier to start with a win, especially at Brighton, for our fans – and this is what we could deliver, and this is why I think everybody was so emotional after the game.”